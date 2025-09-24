70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 48,064,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,454,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £612,998.33 and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

