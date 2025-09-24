CHB Investment Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

CHB Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $603.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

