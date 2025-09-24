James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 4,068 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 223,035 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

