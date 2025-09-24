WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 84.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) traded down 84.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 3,036,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 715,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).
WH Ireland Group Trading Down 23.6%
The company has a market capitalization of £978,049.80, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.26.
WH Ireland Group Company Profile
WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Ireland Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.