WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 84.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) traded down 84.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 3,036,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 715,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).

WH Ireland Group Trading Down 23.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £978,049.80, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.26.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

