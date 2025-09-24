IMS Capital Management Buys Shares of 121,983 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. $CIK

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 248.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 492,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 351,349 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $348,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 130.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

