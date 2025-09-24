Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

USB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

