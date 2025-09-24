CHB Investment Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

CHB Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

