Brewster Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Loews comprises 0.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

