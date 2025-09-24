Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 15,202 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $972,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,053.64. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 50,693 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $3,275,274.73.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

