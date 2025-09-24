Insider Buying: PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Purchases 59,100 Shares of Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider John LaMattina bought 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £73,875.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 128 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.94 and a beta of 1.02. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.62.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

