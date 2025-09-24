BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,864,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 10.7%

BATS:PJUL opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $942.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

