Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up 8.0% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

