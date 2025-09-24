SBC Medical Group (SBC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $205.42 million $46.61 million 13.28 SBC Medical Group Competitors $9.56 billion $239.93 million 34.29

SBC Medical Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group’s peers have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56% SBC Medical Group Competitors -785.88% -51.54% -11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

