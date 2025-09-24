Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of EVTL FY2026 Earnings

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note issued on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.