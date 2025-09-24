Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of EVTL FY2026 Earnings

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note issued on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVTL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Articles

