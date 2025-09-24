Traction Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Traction Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

