Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,566 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.