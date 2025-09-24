Traction Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.