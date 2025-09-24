DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN stock opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
