Contrasting ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ANA and Ryanair are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ANA and Ryanair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryanair 0 2 6 2 3.00

Ryanair has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Ryanair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than ANA.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ANA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryanair has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ANA and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.58% 13.66% 4.28% Ryanair 14.42% 27.91% 12.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA and Ryanair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.65 $1.01 billion $0.39 10.49 Ryanair $14.98 billion 2.01 $1.73 billion $4.26 13.36

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryanair pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ANA pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryanair pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ANA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ryanair beats ANA on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. Ryanair Holdings plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

