Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

