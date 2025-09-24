Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Position Raised by Kagan Cocozza Asset Management

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

