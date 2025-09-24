Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Stock Position Lessened by Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,545,000 after purchasing an additional 505,317 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after buying an additional 702,057 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,658,000 after buying an additional 205,040 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,243,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

