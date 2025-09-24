Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGSM stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.