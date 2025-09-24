Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,999,000 after purchasing an additional 936,780 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 27.7%

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

