BCS Wealth Management Purchases 3,221 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:PJUN opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.