Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Holdings Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,999 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,619,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,695 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,845,000. Finally, Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE OBDC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

