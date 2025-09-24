Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 578,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,094,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.84 ($0.05).

Critical Mineral Resources Stock Down 6.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a market cap of £5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Critical Mineral Resources

In related news, insider Dominic Traynor purchased 490,476 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £19,619.04. Also, insider Charles Long purchased 354,000 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £14,160. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

