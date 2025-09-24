Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.33 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 201.33 ($2.72). 2,450,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 870,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.80 ($2.36).

GKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 205 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulf Keystone Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.

The firm has a market cap of £437.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.13.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

