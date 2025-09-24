Lynch & Associates IN Has $513,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

