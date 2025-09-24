Fiinu (LON:BANK) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Fiinu Plc (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.31 ($0.15). Approximately 1,893,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,358,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

Fiinu Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,752.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Fiinu alerts:

Fiinu (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fiinu Company Profile

Fiinu Plc is a fintech group, including Fiinu Bank, authorised by the Bank of England. The bank will launch the Plugin Overdraft® in the UK, an unbundled overdraft solution without anyone needing to switch banks. Fiinu will become the first Open Banking led interest income/deposit margin banking infrastructure provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiinu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiinu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.