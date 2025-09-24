419,571 Shares in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF $MAGS Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 419,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,000. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF makes up 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAGS opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

