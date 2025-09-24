IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,213 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. IMS Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

