Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,954 ($39.95) and last traded at GBX 2,954 ($39.95), with a volume of 35195191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,828 ($38.25).
Several research firms recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150.
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
