Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,954 ($39.95) and last traded at GBX 2,954 ($39.95), with a volume of 35195191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,828 ($38.25).

Several research firms recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,543.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,239.37. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,373.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

