BCS Wealth Management Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,903,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VHT opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $284.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.