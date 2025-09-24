Revisor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5%

Republic Services stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

