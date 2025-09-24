Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 2,913 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,555,000 after buying an additional 5,611,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,290,000 after buying an additional 370,182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after buying an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.