Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Price Performance

TEZNY opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

