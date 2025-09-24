Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Price Performance
TEZNY opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $31.18.
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile
