5,659 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Bought by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

