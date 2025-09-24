Revisor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.