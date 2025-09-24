MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INKT. William Blair cut MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ INKT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.51). Research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.