Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 64,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

