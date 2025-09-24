AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $569,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,939.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,959.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,908.00. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

