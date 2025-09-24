Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) vs. First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northrim BanCorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $16.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First National Bank Alaska”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $178.87 million 0.70 $36.97 million $7.99 2.83 First National Bank Alaska $87.73 million 9.90 $67.05 million $23.37 11.72

First National Bank Alaska has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.11% 16.35% 1.45% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.33% 1.48%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

