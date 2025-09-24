Northside Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.84, a PEG ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $6,148,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,877.60. The trade was a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325,980 shares of company stock worth $174,481,739. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

