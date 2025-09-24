Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 990,372 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 990,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.