Analyzing Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) and Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Enagas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Enagas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Centrica has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enagas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Centrica pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Enagas pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%.

This table compares Centrica and Enagas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $21.55 billion 0.50 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Enagas $979.99 million 4.08 -$323.88 million N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Enagas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centrica and Enagas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 2 1 1 2.75 Enagas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Centrica beats Enagas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; development and operation of large-scale power assets; building of solar farm and connecting to grid; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; offers central heating, boiler and controls, plumbing and drains, and electrical appliance insurance covers; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides metering assets and services, vehicle leasing, and energy management products and services; constructs battery storage and gas peakers; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Enagas

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

