Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paycom Software FY2025 Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now anticipates that the software maker will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.46. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.42.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $229.71. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $267.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

