1,888,076 Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,888,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,000. Energy Transfer makes up 2.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ET opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

