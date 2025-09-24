Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $75,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

