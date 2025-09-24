Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,368,000 after buying an additional 440,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after buying an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,171,000 after buying an additional 213,062 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.